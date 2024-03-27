Teen charged with murder of Eleuthera man last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-YEAR-OLD youth was remanded in custody yesterday after being accused of stabbing a relative to death in Eleuthera last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with murder.

The juvenile’s mother was present for his arraignment.

The defendant is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old relative after they had stopped the vehicle following a verbal argument around 8pm on March 21 in the Upper Bogue, Eleuthera.

The victim collapsed on the road, where he was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The accused was told his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). After being informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court, he was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ juvenile unit.

The defendant’s VBI is due for service on June 27.

Levan Johnson represented the accused.