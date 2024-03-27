Western Air denies emergency landing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WESTERN Air CEO and president Sherrexia “Rexy” Rolle denied that one of the airline’s flight from Abaco experienced an emergency landing in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Claims of an emergency landing spread on social media, but Ms Rolle said when an indication light came on, the captain opted to land in Grand Bahama where the company’s main maintenance base is located.

The plane was supposed to land in New Providence.

Ms Rolle said passengers were placed on another aircraft.

“We can clarify that at no point did the crew deem it an emergency,” she said. “We do apologise to the passen- gers for having to switch to another aircraft to continue on to their destination.”

She said officials have not determined what caused the indication light to come on.

“We’re very concerned about the way in which social media really describes these incidents because if there was some form of emergency, we have no issue stating it was, but I think it really perpetuates this fear of flying.

“Emergency is a much larger extent.”