Bimini Police investigate Porgy Bay homicide

By DENISE MAJOR

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Bimini Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in North Bimini.

Although the victim’s identity has not been released, a resident of Bimini told The Tribune that the deceased was reportedly from New Providence and had been staying in Bimini for the past several months.

“The shooting happened in Porgy Bay, but the man is not from Bimini,” the resident said. "I have seen him around here for about eight months."

According to police reports, the shooting incident occurred sometime around 12.20am on Thursday.

Officers received information that gunshots were heard near a business establishment on Kings Highway in North Bimini. On arrival at the scene, they discovered a man who was unresponsive and had sustained apparent gunshot injuries to the body.

The victim was examined by a medical doctor on the scene and pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this latest murder to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station in Bimini at 347-3144 or anonymously at CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).