Child killer says prison conditions too harsh

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

CONVICTED child killer Kohfe Goodman filed a constitutional motion in the Supreme Court about the deplorable conditions he faces in prison while serving a 55-year sentence.

Justice Renae McKay heard Goodman’s submissions as he sought relief from what he claims are inhumane living conditions.

In August 2013, Goodman, also known as Edwardo Ferguson, was convicted of murdering 11-year-old Marco Archer in 2011.

His conviction was set aside on appeal, and a retrial was ordered. He was again convicted on May 30, 2017, and was sentenced to 55 years.

Archer’s nude body was found near Goodman’s home a week after the child was reported missing by his family.

Goodman represented himself during yesterday’s proceedings. After the proceedings, he was escorted from the courtroom with a smile on his face.

He will remain incarcerated at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns to court for Justice McKay’s decision on May 24. He is representing himself.