Child killer says prison conditions too harsh

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
CONVICTED child killer Kohfe Goodman filed a constitutional motion in the Supreme Court about the deplorable conditions he faces in prison while serving a 55-year sentence.
Justice Renae McKay heard Goodman’s submissions as he sought relief from what he claims are inhumane living conditions.
In August 2013, Goodman, also known as Edwardo Ferguson, was convicted of murdering 11-year-old Marco Archer in 2011.
His conviction was set aside on appeal, and a retrial was ordered. He was again convicted on May 30, 2017, and was sentenced to 55 years.
Archer’s nude body was found near Goodman’s home a week after the child was reported missing by his family.
Goodman represented himself during yesterday’s proceedings. After the proceedings, he was escorted from the courtroom with a smile on his face.
He will remain incarcerated at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns to court for Justice McKay’s decision on May 24. He is representing himself.
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
He should be dead. This is the crap that happens when you don't hang people in accordance with our laws. Snap this murderer's neck and let us move on!!!!!!!!!!!
themessenger 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
He should be fed like the fatted calf every day and made to sleep on an ants nest every night.
mandela 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
They kill with no mercy, and then cry mercy on me, riiiiight. Death to you and alike convicts.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
May be he can tell other criminals not to follow in his foot steps jail is worse than hanging the young boy was an innocent child who can imagine his horror. . May his killer stay in jail until he dies
