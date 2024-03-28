FNM Chairman expresses shock over Saunders' killing

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Duane Sands sent heartfelt condolences to the family of Don Saunders, who was shot and killed in an armed robbery in Gambier Village on Wednesday night.

The former Tall Pines MP served as the party's deputy chairman.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had said Mr Saunders was among a group of about five or six people hanging out in a yard when two masked gunmen showed up and tried to rob them of cash.

Mr Fernander said the group of people panicked and scattered in different directions, but only Saunders was shot.

“It is indeed a shocking and sad day,” Dr Sands said in a statement yesterday.

“Last evening, we lost a colleague and friend to gun violence. As Chairman, I have worked closely with many, but I must say that I have worked most closely with the deputy chairs of the FNM, Heather Hunt and Don Saunders.

“We have travelled together across the length and breadth of this country. Don was a committed, hardworking, patriotic Bahamian. He loved our country. He loved the FNM and the principles for which we stand.”

Mr Saunders leaves behind his wife, two children, mother and twin brother.