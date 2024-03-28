Former FNM MP Don Saunders shot dead

FORMER FNM MP Don Saunders has been shot dead.

The former Tall Pines MP was shot and killed in the area of Gambier Village on Wednesday night.

He reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

FNM leader Michael Pintard has expressed shock over Saunders' murder. He said: "We are still gathering all of the facts as we come to grips with this tragedy. On behalf of my wife Berlice and I, I extend my deepest sympathies to Don's family."

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis also posted a tribute, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic reports that Don Saunders, former Member of Parliament and deputy chairman of the FNM, has been killed.

My wife Ann and I extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to his wife Tiffany, children, family, friends and colleagues during this time. I ask that as the investigation is carried out, we respect the family and allow them space to grive.

Mr Saunders’ son was due to take part in the Carifta swim team this weekend. His foster father, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, was at the scene afterwards, along with a number of senior FNMs.

This is a developing story.