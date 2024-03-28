POLICE: Drive responsibly over the holiday weekend

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE warned the public to drive safely and responsibly ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

Police said on Thursday that more than half of the accidents for this year have occurred on the Family Islands and nationally, most of the accidents, speed was a factor in it.

“We just want to urge all motorists as you enjoy your holiday weekend if you decide to indulge an adult beverage please do so responsibly ensure that you have a responsible driver that can assist you getting back to your residence getting where you need to go,” said Inspector Kristoff Greenslade.

He encouraged drivers to slow down as their driving could end someone’s life.

“Parents, particularly parents with teenage children, before you give your child permission to go to the beach, to go to sleepovers, to go to any friend's house. Please ensure that the person driving a motor vehicle that your child is in their custody: They're responsible. They have a driver's license, they be in traffic laws, and you do trust them the safety of a child.”

“Teenage children please, please do not jump in a motor vehicle with the number of friends that have been drinking or smoking or doing anything untoward. Your life is in their hands, please observe safety this weekend”

Inspector Desiree Ferguson called for beachgoers, boaters, and persons operating jet skis to ensure they exercise extreme caution.

“Persons who may be visiting the beach or plan to visit the beach we're encouraging them to ensure that they check the weather forecasts. To ensure that they don't be caught in any bad weather, where currents riptides. We want to ensure that they're carrying little ones and their children to the beach that they get proper supervision.”

“We also want to encourage persons to swim within the designated areas that are assigned in the beaching areas to ensure that no incidents occur. Also, to not to not swim alone. Really and truly, we want to encourage (adopting) a buddy system so that in the event that you have a distressing situation, someone nearby can render assistance.”