Brother of murdered former MP to killers: Turn yourselves in

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE brother of murdered former FNM MP Don Saunders has called on his killers to turn themselves in "if they have a heart".

Ronald Newbold spoke to reporters at police headquarters a day after his younger brother was fatality shot on Wednesday night. It was reported that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander along with senior officers had spoken to the deceased’s family on Thursday morning.

Newbold had a message for the perpetrators, saying that they need to “man up”.

He said: “Whoever did it, you know, if they have any heart, they will just turn themselves in because they took away a person who loves people, loves life, loves everything that God created. He would not harm a hair on somebody head. That's how I know my brother. You know, it's so tragic to me, man.”

He added: “He don't have to know you. He don't care what side of the political arena you on, he will welcome you, he will get wherever you need. If you need something, he will just give it to you. You know, that's him. A very loving person.”

He said his brother will be remembered as a hard worker among many things.

He called Mr Saunders “a man who believe in something and what he really believes in it, he goes after it. Ain’t nothing to stop him. Trust me. He worked hard for all he had and what he got right now and he continued to do that and he tried to do it in the best way.”

Saunders was among a group of about five or six people in a yard when two masked gunmen showed up and tried to rob them of cash. People scattered in different directions, but only Saunders was shot.

Asked if he was satisfied with the status of the investigation, the brother replied: “So far, yes, we had a good meeting, good police is on the track. Police are doing a good investigation. So far, it sounds like they're going to be able to solve this case.”

Hours after Saunders' murder, a homicide occurred in the early morning hours on Bimini. The number of killings angered Newbold.

“This is just like almost five people in less than six months in a family that died. This is very senseless, you know. So you big guys who are out there who doing all this bunch of crap in this country y'all need to put on your big man pants and stop doing stupid things. This ain't making no sense. Hurting people family killing people in all that stuff, tearing people families apart. Y'all need to do better, man. Find yourself a job.”