King Charles III has told Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis that he hopes to visit The Bahamas next year.

The suggestion came during a telephone call to the prime minister, and the visit may possibly be around the time of the Independence celebrations.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said: "After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, The King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence Celebrations. He asked that his regrets and good wishes be extended to the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people."

Mr Davis wished good health to King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment which has limited his participation in public engagements. On Thursday, he skipped the traditional Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, though he provided a recorded message and was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Mr Davis also sent his wishes for good health to Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

The statement from OPM said that the two also discussed briefly areas of mutual concern such as education, climate finance and broader issues affecting the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States.