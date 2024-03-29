King Charles hopes to visit Bahamas next year

King Charles III has told Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis that he hopes to visit The Bahamas next year.
The suggestion came during a telephone call to the prime minister, and the visit may possibly be around the time of the Independence celebrations.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said: "After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, The King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence Celebrations. He asked that his regrets and good wishes be extended to the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people."
Mr Davis wished good health to King Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment which has limited his participation in public engagements. On Thursday, he skipped the traditional Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, though he provided a recorded message and was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla.
Mr Davis also sent his wishes for good health to Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer.
The statement from OPM said that the two also discussed briefly areas of mutual concern such as education, climate finance and broader issues affecting the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Hopefully King Charles is back to full health and well enough to travel wherever he wishes next year
concernedcitizen 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
I was we would of went to majority rule , self govern , but stayed British like T and C and the Caymans . Then the Brits could of pulled out the corrupt leaders like they did w Missisk in the Turks and Caicos ..Maybe we would would have a power company that worked
ted4bz 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
What for?
TalRussell 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
'Pimping for Knighthoods'! --- Then there's that other untold story about 'Local Royalty'.--- And,'the Prosperity' that came from 'Pimping' for Comrade Sam Bankman-Fried. --- Good Day!
stillwaters 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
I am wondering why on earth he wants to come here? Another large chunk of our tax dollars to be spent making him 'comfy' while he's here.
Baha10 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Excellent … the closer we keep England in this ever troubled and worsening World, the better … God Save The King!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID