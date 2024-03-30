CARIFTA: Team Bahamas racks up five medals in evening session

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St George’s, Grenada: It was an eventful evening session at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium where Team Bahamas racked up five medals to close out day one of the 51st CARIFTA Games. The Bahamas now has two gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals for a total of seven at the junior track and field meet. The visiting team saw their athletes break CARIFTA and national records, record personal bests and medal during Saturday’s evening session.

Gold

Brenden Vanderpool was chasing his father’s 36-year-old national record last year at the 50th CARIFTA Games. One year later, he managed to surpass his own CARIFTA and national record of 5.06m and replace it with 5.30m in the boys pole vault (open) event. The Samford University freshman successfully defended his pole vault crown for the third straight year to close out his final CARIFTA experience on a high note.

It was a “feel good” moment for the Bahamian crowd at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium as it was The Bahamas’ first gold medal at the 2024 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.

Joshua Williams took his talents from the basketball court to the long jump pit. He joined Vanderpool as a CARIFTA gold medallist after notching a personal best 7.03m in the under-17 boys long jump event. The Grand Bahama native saw great improvement in the jumps, progressing from a last place finish at the 50th CARIFTA Games to a first place podium spot this time around.

Silver

Grand Bahama native Keyezra Thomas came into the under-17 girls 400m finals with the fastest time out of the prelims so it was no surprise when she medalled in the event. The 14-year-old posted a time of 54.59 seconds for second place and her first CARIFTA medal. It was the second of three events for the CARIFTA first-timer.

Tyler Cash and Vanderpool had the full attention of the stadium as they battled for the gold medal in the boys pole vault event. Ultimately, the CARIFTA record holder got the win but Cash brought home another silver medal for Team Bahamas. He turned in a 4.45m performance in his final CARIFTA Games appearance.

Bronze

Eagan Neely struggled with nagging injuries all season long but when his name was called he seized the moment when it mattered most. In his second CARIFTA appearance, he crossed the finish line in 48.16 seconds in the under-17 boys 400m finals.

Morning Session Recap

The Bahamas claimed a silver and bronze medal in the morning session of the junior meet.