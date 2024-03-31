CARIFTA: Team Bahamas picks up four medals in the morning field events

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

St George’s, Grenada: Team Bahamas continues to strive for excellence at the 51st CARIFTA Games adding four more medals to their count in the morning session of day two at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium. The four medals, which included one gold and three silver medals, were all earned in the field events. On the track, athletes qualified for this evening’s 800m finals event.

Medals

In just her first year competing in the under-20 division, Taysha Stubbs recorded a personal best toss of 50.94m in the javelin throw event for the gold medal. Stubbs was joined by Vanessa Sawyer who picked up the silver medal with her throw of 43.03m in the same event. Alliah Gittens, who represents the host country, posted 42.33m for the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Annae Mackey saw her hard work pay off in the under-20 girls shot put where she won a silver medal. She mailed in a personal best throw of 13.58m in the field event. Kimeka Smith, representing Jamaica, recorded a heave of 13.68m in the event for the gold medal. Brianna Smith took the bronze spot for the Cayman Islands after posting a mark of 12.86m.

Bernard Kemp soared to a personal best leap of 7.40m in the under-20 boys long jump event for the second position and silver medal. Jamaica’s Rickoy Hunter hauled away the gold medal after posting 7.48m in the event. Barbados’ Teon Haynes pushed for the second position but settled for the bronze medal with his 7.32m mark.

Results

Jade Knowles and Akaree Roberts have advanced to the under-17 and under-20 girls 800m finals respectively. Knowles clocked 2:22.21 in heat one of the 800m prelims to qualify for this evening’s finals. Roberts booked a trip to the under-20 girls finals after running 2:14.75 in the prelims.

Mackey placed fourth in the under-20 girls discus throw with a personal best throwing distance of 48.73m. Cailyn Johnson came fifth and recorded 47.11m in the event. Guadeloupe took the gold medal in this event.

Johnson also competed in the under-20 girls shot put and finished sixth with a toss of 11.83m.

The Bahamas is now up to eleven medals at the 2024 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships.