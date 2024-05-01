Cowboys sign Denzel Daxon

Crooked Island native undrafted free agent

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Crooked Island native Denzel Daxon went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but that was only a minor setback for a major comeback.

The defensive lineman will now have the opportunity to make the cut for the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster after being picked up as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound football player knows that he has his work cut out in order to officially make the Cowboys’ roster.

“It feels pretty good. It feels a little unreal but, at the same time, I know it is another stepping stone of another journey for me. I am feeling like the job isn’t done yet.

“I have this opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys to prove that I can be a good part of the organisation and help them to win games and to potentially make the 53-man roster. This is a good opportunity for me so I feel pretty blessed about it, but this is just the beginning,” Daxon said.

The 25-year-old was a late bloomer to the game of football. He attended the Crooked Island All Age School and got his start in the sport at the Miami Carol City Senior High School in Florida at 17-years-old.

After completing high school, the former three-star prospect committed to Ohio University but transferred to the University of Illinois for the spring semester of 2023 to play for the Illinois Fighting Illini at defensive tackle.

“It has always been a dream of mine, ever since I was younger, just being able to play football. I know in The Bahamas there is not really opportunities to do so but I always dreamed of doing it growing up and I just focused on getting to that point and once I did I just ran with it,” he said. He recorded 27 tackles on the season and had three or more tackles in seven games. While at Illinois in his final year of eligibility he more than doubled his career numbers.

Although he made great strides on the football field, the journey was not always easy for Daxon.

“It was definitely a difficult journey. I have been through a lot family wise with the passing of my parents and then also dealing with actually getting the opportunity to play football. It has been a long and rough journey like I said I am just grateful to be here in this position. The journey definitely hasn’t been an easy one there has always been trials and tribulations but I just thank God that he stood with me,” he said.

The announcement made over the weekend led to an outpouring of support from Bahamians via social media which Daxon was very grateful for.

“it is definitely a lot of love. It is something that is amazing to see. Just being a young island boy growing up with dreams of becoming an NFL player and now I am here in this position to actually become it. The love I am receiving is very good and I just want to thank all of them for supporting and being with me as I continue this journey. I want to let them know that there is more to come,” the 25-year-old stated.

Players that are unselected during the NFL Draft become eligible to join a NFL team as a UDFA. The latter has the opportunity to partake in rookie mini-camps as a last chance effort to make the team’s final cut before the regular season starts.

If a player is unsuccessful, they are allowed to join a team’s practice squad which allows them to train with the team and remain eligible to be signed to the actual roster during the regular season.

The Crooked Island native is hoping that his journey can inspire those that have a dream similiar to his on the Family Islands.

“My advice is just to keep pushing. If you have a dream and vision of what you want to do and you have a passion for it just keep pushing towards it no matter what you have around you. If people say you cannot do it because of what is around or no resources do not listen to it. If you have a passion and love for it just keep working towards it and keep God first and you will succeed,” he said

The NFL announced the expansion of the practice squad for 32 teams to include at least one international player in 2024 in efforts to incorporate the talents of athletes from around the world.