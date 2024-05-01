Darville: Bills to legalise and decriminalise marijuana will be passed by end of year

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BILLS legalising medical marijuana use and decriminalising recreational marijuana use will be passed before the end of this year, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.

He could not definitely say when the legislation will be tabled in the House of Assembly, but said it will be completed before the budget debate in June.

“Me and the Attorney General are wrapping up all of the parameters in order for them to be laid,” he said.

“I believe that we have something that is very palatable. It is good, and it is unique for The Bahamas.

“I believe it will prove to be very beneficial for patients who are seeking medical cannabis for serious medical illness and do not have to cross borders with certain derivatives of cannabis that is currently breaking the law.”

In April, the Rastafarian community expressed a desire to meet government officials before the legislation is tabled to ensure the government amended the original draft, which had elements they opposed.

Dr Darville said the meeting has not happened and could not say if it ever will.

“I can tell you that our bill, we did have serious consultation with various diffident subsets of the Rastafarian group and we are very concerned that we do it right,” he said.

“No one in any bill gets everything what they want, but I believe that through the mitigation and through the discussions, I think we have something that is workable, something that is safe, something that the Bahamian people could be proud of, and something that the community can benefit economically from the industry once it is put in place.”

Dr Darville declined to comment on the Rastafarian community’s desire for free cannabis cultivation licenses as reparations for years of being criminalised for marijuana possession, saying the decision is up to Cabinet.

The administration’s timeline for tabling and passing cannabis legislation has shifted repeatedly.

Several licences could be obtained under the original draft: a cultivation licence to permit the growing, harvesting and packaging of cannabis; a retail licence to sell cannabis and cannabis accessories for medical, scientific research and religious purposes; an analytical testing licence; a manufacturing licence for the manufacturing and packaging of cannabis and cannabis accessories; a research licence; a transport licence to deliver cannabis within the country and a religious use licence.