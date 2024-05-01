Darville: Bills to legalise and decriminalise marijuana will be passed by end of year

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
BILLS legalising medical marijuana use and decriminalising recreational marijuana use will be passed before the end of this year, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.
He could not definitely say when the legislation will be tabled in the House of Assembly, but said it will be completed before the budget debate in June.
“Me and the Attorney General are wrapping up all of the parameters in order for them to be laid,” he said.
“I believe that we have something that is very palatable. It is good, and it is unique for The Bahamas.
“I believe it will prove to be very beneficial for patients who are seeking medical cannabis for serious medical illness and do not have to cross borders with certain derivatives of cannabis that is currently breaking the law.”
In April, the Rastafarian community expressed a desire to meet government officials before the legislation is tabled to ensure the government amended the original draft, which had elements they opposed.
Dr Darville said the meeting has not happened and could not say if it ever will.
“I can tell you that our bill, we did have serious consultation with various diffident subsets of the Rastafarian group and we are very concerned that we do it right,” he said.
“No one in any bill gets everything what they want, but I believe that through the mitigation and through the discussions, I think we have something that is workable, something that is safe, something that the Bahamian people could be proud of, and something that the community can benefit economically from the industry once it is put in place.”
Dr Darville declined to comment on the Rastafarian community’s desire for free cannabis cultivation licenses as reparations for years of being criminalised for marijuana possession, saying the decision is up to Cabinet.
The administration’s timeline for tabling and passing cannabis legislation has shifted repeatedly.
Several licences could be obtained under the original draft: a cultivation licence to permit the growing, harvesting and packaging of cannabis; a retail licence to sell cannabis and cannabis accessories for medical, scientific research and religious purposes; an analytical testing licence; a manufacturing licence for the manufacturing and packaging of cannabis and cannabis accessories; a research licence; a transport licence to deliver cannabis within the country and a religious use licence.
Comments
JohnDoes 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Be prepared for the Number Boys to buy up all the Medical Dispensary licenses and dominate the market with their 'loose money.' Another market closed due to Number Boys buying everything out.
ExposedU2C 9 hours ago
Bingo!
And you can bet certain of our more corrupt cabinet ministers have been busy behind the scenes negotiating silent partnership deals with King Sebas and other scumbag thugs like him. Small wonder we have not heard or seen much from Darville lately. He's been too busy wheeling and dealing in the dark to help the "right" people jockey into position whereby they will control and monopolize the entire cannabis industry in The Bahamas. The dumbed down D- educated are about to have what's left of their useless minds blown away by the worst kinds of cannabis.
LastManStanding 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Sad but true. Decriminalizing weed is the right idea but we all know ordinary Bahamians will never be able to establish themselves in the business should it ever become fully legalized. Rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
Sickened 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
I heard that they, and a couple white nights already have the growing licenses in hand.
JackArawak 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
They pushing the date back. From day one I said this is nothing more than a campaign stunt. They’ll promise it again next election
newcitizen 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
The government seems to have confused the words 'end of year' with the 'end of decade'. Why does the government even bother with giving timelines. They never get anything done by the time they say they will.
Sickened 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Just like most things... I will still buy from foreign. It could be a while before the local stuff is ready for consumption (even thought it may be on the market).
carltonr61 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
If the USA Government goes on to declare Cannabis a schedule 3, then we would be looking at having it placed legally along with potatoes.
TalRussell 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Good sign do what I've been putting off. --- Create my shortlist from which to go shopping, very best Oven be baking Double Chocolate Weed Laced Brownies. --- Good baking times lie ahead, be even sweeter if custom duties and VAT are suspended. --- Yes?
hrysippus 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Are the gubmint’s plan to legalize weed. Are smokers’ votes just what they need? To win another four year term, Comin’ out the woodwork jus’ like worm? People catching politics like germ? And Rasta got a doob to burn.
With apologies to Pat Rahming.
