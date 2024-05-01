GBPA awards road contracts to Waugh Construction and Bahamas Hot Mix totalling $1.4m

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ROAD works contracts totalling $1.4M will begin next month in Grand Bahama at 18 roadways, including three major highways in the Freeport area.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority awarded contracts to Waugh Construction Bahamas Ltd, Bahamas Hot Mix, and Freeport Construction Company Ltd yesterday for the works.

Troy McIntosh, deputy director and city manager for the GBPA, said the road works are part of a five-year infrastructural improvement programme that the GBPA implemented two years ago.

Several areas have been designated for road works, including Westminster Drive in Windsor Park, a one-mile section of Grand Bahama Highway, West Sunrise Highway from the entrance of Regency Park to the Hawksbill roundabout, Silk Cotton Drive in the civic industrial area, Oleander Street, a portion of Warren J Levarity Highway just on the hill west of Bahama Rock, Green Turtle Street, Halibut, and Dog Fish Street in Caravel Beach, South Shipton Drive in the Back of Town, Pioneers Way from Frobisher to Columbus Drive, Keats Street, and all junctions, as well as some turning lanes off East Sunrise Highway, including Somerville and Waterfall Drives.

Mr McIntosh said residents in subdivisions where road works will take place can expect notices and scheduled detours.

Godfrey Waugh, president of Waugh Construction, will be responsible for five road sections.

Scott Weavin, BHM’s island representative, is pleased to work with the GBPA again this year.

“We are mobilizing materials and will be ready to go in May,” he said.

Bruce Silvera, president of Freeport Construction, said: “We are very grateful for the opportunity to receive the awards for six roads, including the Grand Bahama Highway and West Sunrise Highway.

Mr McIntosh was asked about installing streetlights on the Grand Bahama Highway, which is dark at night.

He said officials are working with the Grand Bahama Power Company on a pilot project to use solar lights on the GB Highway. If the project is successful, he said they will work with the power company to install more solar lights in the Freeport area.

People are urged to contact the GBPA hotline at 352-2000 to report out-of-order streetlights and dead animals on Freeport roads.

Mr McIntosh reported that officials have made significant progress removing derelict vehicles from verges in areas of Freeport.

“We are working with Police/Urban Renewal to tag the vehicles and remove them,” he said. “For the year, we completed two or three cycles of removals of a little under 100 vehicles, and we have another 40 tagged and are waiting to issue those with vendors.”

He encouraged people to contact scrap yards to remove derelict vehicles from their yards. He noted verges are not an extension of people’s property but rather private property managed and regulated by the GBPA.