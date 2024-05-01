Lucaya Solar Power - first solar farm in Bahamas - completes construction

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Lucaya Solar Power Ltd has completed the construction of the first solar farm in Grand Bahama, making it the first of its kind in the Bahamas.

The Fairfield plant will produce 9.5 MW of clean energy as part of a $15m solar power deal with Grand Bahama Power Company.

The Inter-Development Bank provided funding for the groundbreaking project. Owen Bethel’s INTI Corporation is the solar designer and project contractor.



Jorge Martinez, president and CEO of LSP, said the commissioning of the Fairfield plant will provide significant support for many major investments on the island.



“We think that this is a cornerstone to more projects to come. We know for a fact that other projects are going to come here to Freeport, he said.

“Also, we know the government is encouraging to do the same thing in the Family Islands, and I think it is the right direction the country must pursue.”

Mr Martinez and Dave McGregor, of Grand Bahama Power Company, signed a power purchase agreement on March 16, 2023, to construct the first solar plant. The second plant in Devon is also expected to open soon.







Dave McGregor, CEO of GBPC, said six years of discussions and planning have finally come to fruition.

“It is the first step towards integrating renewable energy onto our grid. For me, it is especially rewarding,” he said.

“We have another plant just up the road that we should be opening soon also.

“At GBPC, we firmly believe that the benefits of renewable energy should be accessible to all, not just to a privileged few. Our commitment to sustainability stems beyond pure rhetoric. It is a core principle that guides our action every day,” he stated.

Mr McGregor indicated that renewable energy’s significance goes beyond environmental concerns and serves as a practical solution to providing a physical hedge against the volatile fossil fuel market.

He noted that solar plants offer stability and resilience against the unpredictable price fluctuation in fossil fuels.



“Our journey toward significant renewable integration has been fraught with challenges and setbacks beyond anyone’s control, yet through unwavering determination and collaboration, we overcome every obstacle,” said the GBPC executive.

Mr McGregor thanked LSP, IDB Invest, INTI Corporation, and its regulators, the GB Port Authority, for their contributions to such a “momentous achievement.”



“Together, we have laid the groundwork for a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, said the solar plant is a historic achievement for the nation.



“This facility not only represents a commitment toward sustainable development, but it has also established Grand Bahama as a frontrunner of renewable energy across this nation. Further, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge chairman Sarah St George and our Regulatory Team, who were instrumental in introducing the regulatory framework and operation protocol for power regulation in the City of Freeport in 2012.”

Mr Rolle said the groundbreaking framework sets the stage by ensuring a consistent regulatory environment that supports sustainable development.

He noted that it provides for independent power agreements to facilitate solar developments and to meet IDB financing criteria.

President Rolle said the solar plant is “the dawn of a new era in energy production”.

“It is about setting precedence not just for the Bahamas but for the world on how small island developing states can be active participants in the fight against climate change, he said.