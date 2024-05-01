Man accused of unlawful sexual intercourse with pre-teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was imprisoned after being accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl four times last year.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Antorn Johnson with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Johnson is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl four times in New Providence between June 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

The accused was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Johnson’s VBI is due for service on June 27.

Alphonso Lewis represented the defendant.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.