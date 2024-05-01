New Bus Fares to begin today in NP and GB

BUS fares will increase today in New Providence and Grand Bahama, the first adjustment since October 2008.

After months of consultation and negotiations, the Ministry of Energy and Transport announced the change yesterday. It said it would introduce new routes and bus stops to facilitate “a more accessible and safe public transportation system.”

Last November, Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said a 25-cent bus fare increase would be rolled out in the first quarter of this year. This would increase bus fares to $1.50.

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, later told Tribune Business his members wanted the new increase implemented before Christmas.

According to the list of fares released yesterday, New Providence costs range from 50 cents for primary school children in uniform to $2.50 for people travelling from downtown to any area beyond Compass Point or from downtown to any area beyond Compass Adelaide Village.

Grand Bahama costs range from $1 between Free Town and Bevans Town to $10.25 from downtown to McCleans Town.