Only four ambulances on road? PHA won’t say - but 14 on way

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority denied that some ambulances are uninsured and unlicenced but did not verify whether only four ambulances in New Providence are operational.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed that there is a shortage of ambulances in the country and said 14 new ones will arrive within a few months.

A voice note purportedly from a National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) employee alleged that only four emergency medical vehicles are operational and that they are unlicenced and uninsured.

In a statement, the PHA said “all ambulances currently in service with NEMS are licenced and insured as required by law”.

“PHA acknowledges the concerns of staff and the public regarding emergency vehicles that are currently out of service. We want to assure the public and our dedicated staff that we are actively working to address these concerns and mitigate any impact on service delivery.

“Ambulances currently out of service have been placed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre campus for a comprehensive assessment by mechanics before necessary repairs are made to return them to operational condition.”

The PHA said NEMS services will not be interrupted in New Providence.

Dr Darville acknowledged the shortage of ambulances after an unrelated event yesterday, saying it was difficult to procure emergency medical vehicles after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These, like vehicles that are used by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, are constantly on the road and something that has a five-year span usually sometimes only lasts for a year, year and a half,” he said.

“So the Bahamian people can rest assured that we are on top of it. Now that the market is flexible, we are now able to procure ambulances and I am pleased to report through our IDB loan facility the procurement process of 14 ambulances is now completed and should be in the country within a few months.”

He said the “wear and tear” on the vehicles contribute significantly to their reduced life span, noting that the government is continuously procuring additional vehicles to ensure the service provided remains at an appropriate standard.

Dr Darville said the 14 ambulances the government will acquire will be distributed throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama, and selected Family Islands.