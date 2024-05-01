Only four ambulances on road? PHA won’t say - but 14 on way

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
THE Public Hospitals Authority denied that some ambulances are uninsured and unlicenced but did not verify whether only four ambulances in New Providence are operational.
Health Minister Dr Michael Darville confirmed that there is a shortage of ambulances in the country and said 14 new ones will arrive within a few months.
A voice note purportedly from a National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) employee alleged that only four emergency medical vehicles are operational and that they are unlicenced and uninsured.
In a statement, the PHA said “all ambulances currently in service with NEMS are licenced and insured as required by law”.
“PHA acknowledges the concerns of staff and the public regarding emergency vehicles that are currently out of service. We want to assure the public and our dedicated staff that we are actively working to address these concerns and mitigate any impact on service delivery.
“Ambulances currently out of service have been placed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre campus for a comprehensive assessment by mechanics before necessary repairs are made to return them to operational condition.”
The PHA said NEMS services will not be interrupted in New Providence.
Dr Darville acknowledged the shortage of ambulances after an unrelated event yesterday, saying it was difficult to procure emergency medical vehicles after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These, like vehicles that are used by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, are constantly on the road and something that has a five-year span usually sometimes only lasts for a year, year and a half,” he said.
“So the Bahamian people can rest assured that we are on top of it. Now that the market is flexible, we are now able to procure ambulances and I am pleased to report through our IDB loan facility the procurement process of 14 ambulances is now completed and should be in the country within a few months.”
He said the “wear and tear” on the vehicles contribute significantly to their reduced life span, noting that the government is continuously procuring additional vehicles to ensure the service provided remains at an appropriate standard.
Dr Darville said the 14 ambulances the government will acquire will be distributed throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama, and selected Family Islands.
Comments
Sickened 10 hours, 25 minutes ago
Our horrible roads are literally killing us in so many ways. 50 year celebration of corruption, greed and stupidity.
bahamianson 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Are the drivers using them as taxis at night? Fovernment workers are always using the people's resources for their own financial benefit. The government allocat3d a tractor for Bahamian farmers and the dudes hired the tractor out for their personal benefit. The tractor is down and the farmers are out of luck. This behavior is no different in all other agencies. Does not surprise me. This is the people and the place where we live. The stud3nts come to school late , fighy and have no respect for authority, th3n they go in the work place , come late, fight , steal, disrespect customers and the boss and WR EXPECT SOMETHING DIFFERENT. All is lost for this genetation ....and the next if nothing is done.
Sickened 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
I think these ambulances are called party busses after dark.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Obviously corrupt Darville has been "working" on the most costly ambulance procurement contract in the history of our country and neither him nor the IDB want us Bahamian taxpayers to know the total cost of these new ambulances. No transparency here at all and, as many of us know, Darville is one of those cockroaches who likes to "work" on big government contracts in the dark.
Why did he, as minister of health, wait until there were so few operable ambulances available to think about ordering new ones? How many lives were lost or put at stake because he wanted to delay purchasing new ambulances in order to have a more easily padded mega size contract?
Sickened 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
These ambulances on have a 1 1/2 year life span? Damn! I guess we need to put a reminder in to order another 14 ambulances in April 2025.
rosiepi 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
So the obvious question to put to the Minister is…if as he stated that he is aware of the problem, that it’s been an issue since Covid why then hasn’t his ministry and this government acted pro-actively?
That is order new ER vehicles knowing that the ones in service aren’t lasting as long? And at the same time keeping up with repairs so Bahamian citizens can rely on ER services? And why not order firetrucks for citizens in the family islands? Or does this gov’t want tourists and second home owners to know if you have a heart attack you might not make it to hospital in time? Or we cannot guarantee that fire truck is available to put out your house fire?
And why is the Bahamas gov’t always waiting for some bank loan? Where are the monies taken in by Davis&Co, is all being pocketed? Remember when VAT was introduced? All the ‘extra’ $$ that would produce??
