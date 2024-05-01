Teen on bail after accused of breaking into a Culbert’s Hill home last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

An 18-year-old youth was granted $5,000 bail after he was accused of breaking into a Culbert’s Hill home last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Javonne Fernander with housebreaking yesterday.

Fernander and accomplices are accused of breaking into the residence of Kristone Rodgers on April 25.

After he pleaded not guilty, he was informed that under his bail, he would be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the East Street Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

Fernander’s trial begins on August 5.