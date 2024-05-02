Johnson set to challenge Duane Sands for chairman

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

FORMER Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson said he has nominated himself for chairman of the Free National Movement, setting up a clash with incumbent Dr Duane Sands at the party’s upcoming convention.

Mr Johnson declined to directly say whether he has the support of FNM leader Michael Pintard.

“Knowing the leader, he supports the rich tradition of the FNM for all who think that –– and I don’t speak for him –– all who think that they have the ability to run and vie for the office. That’s the history and a tradition of the FNM,” he said.

Mr Johnson also declined to comment on Dr Sands’ performance as chairman, saying the party must remain united.

He said he believes he is committed to serving the country and party and highlighted the “accepted belief by all that a well-oiled FNM machine as it was in 1992 is more than capable of taking the government.”

Mr Johnson vied for the chairmanship post in 2022, the last time the FNM had a full conven- tion. Dr Sands received 183 votes, Mr Johnson received 169 votes and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes got 83 votes.

Insiders believe that both Dr Sands and Mr Johnson are part of Mr Pintard’s faction.

The FNM will host a one-day convention on June 1, with all party positions up for grabs.

Nominees for party positions have until tomorrow to declare themselves.