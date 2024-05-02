Jury dismissed over a political connection

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JUDGE dismissed the jury in North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish’s rape trial yesterday after learning that a juror had a close relationship with the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard.

Reporters were not allowed in the court when the jury was empanelled on Monday, so it is unclear what was asked and discussed before the jury was confirmed. Whether the press is allowed to observe and report on the jury selection process is up to the discretion of the judge.

Justice Renae McKay set a hearing date for May 8 to determine what will happen next.

Cornish faces two counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of threats of death.

The complainant gave emotional testimony in court on Tuesday, alleging that Cornish raped her, spat on her and put a knife to her throat, leaving her in fear for her life.

She was expected to continue her testimony yesterday before the jury of six men and three women.

Basil Cumberbatch and Vashti Bridgewater prosecuted the case.

Tai Pinder Mackey and Linique Murphy Grant represent Cornish.