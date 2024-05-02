Man accused of conspiring to set fire to man’s truck

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly man was imprisoned after he was accused of vehicle arson in New Providence last week.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Peter Sturrup, 63, with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Sturrup and an accomplice allegedly conspired and set fire to a green 2004 Mack Truck belonging to Sandy Morley on April 25. This incident reportedly caused $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

The accused was told that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Sturrup’s VBI is due for service on July 3.

Alphonso Lewis represented him.