Man in custody for arson while fires continue to burn in Abaco

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder and police officials said a man is in custody for allegedly starting a raging fire in Marsh Harbour last week.

The man is expected to be arraigned today.

Mr Pinder said there are two ongoing fires on Abaco, one in Spring City and the other in Marsh Harbour near the government’s clinic. Some residents tried to temporarily relocate from their homes due to health concerns.

He said the fire endangering houses in Spring City is under investigation.

“The Marsh Harbour Fire Department, as well as the residents, are doing their best to keep it off the homes,” he told reporters outside the House of Assembly.

Mr Pinder said he is working to get a 40ft firebreak around Spring City.

“I believe the fire departments across our nation are limited in what they have, particularly in Abaco,” he said. “It’s all a volunteer service in every community, and more fire trucks and more fire hydrants are definitely needed to mitigate the impact of these fires.”

Mr Pinder expects more fires as the summer approaches and is troubled by the arson report.

A thick smoke has been engulfing Spring City, amplifying health concerns.

Volunteer firefighters tackled four blazes in Abaco recently.