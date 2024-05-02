Man ordered to pay fine for indecent assault of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to financially compensate a woman after he admitted to accidentally touching her face while taking a selfie last weekend.
Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Ashtin Rolle, 21, with indecent assault.
Rolle briefly touched a 20-year-old woman’s face while taking a photo on April 28 in New Providence.
After pleading guilty, the defendant apologised.
He was granted a conditional discharge and ordered to compensate the complainant $200. If he fails to do so, he will face a $250 fine or 14 days in prison.
Linda Virgil represented the defendant.
Inspector S Coakley served as prosecutor.
