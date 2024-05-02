'Poorest pay the most for electric’

Minister talks of more equitable rates - but no details on BPL plans

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENERGY and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis suggested that Bahamas Power and Light’s tariff rates could be made more equitable, saying the “least able to pay” are currently “paying more than large businesses.”

She noted that BPL’s base tariff has not changed since 2010 and that a review of the power company’s rates is underway to determine effective prices and classifications.

She did not give insight into the administration’s reported plan to separate BPL’s generation, transmission and distribution elements through partnerships with private companies during yesterday’s House of Assembly debate on the Electricity Bill 2024 and Natural Gas Bill 2024.

The quick release and passage of the major bills confirmed the administration is pursuing significant plans.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the country has grown since BPL’s tariff rates were last adjusted.

“With this growth comes an increase in demand, and at all times, BPL must find means and ways to provide access to electricity, with annual forecasted demand growth at a steady three to five per cent annually,” she said. “There is an urgent need for a tariff review and adjustments to ensure we are fairly distributing rates, that they are more flat and equitable.”

She said existing BPL rates will be maintained for the next three years while the review is ongoing.

She said if BPL seeks to adjust its rates before the end of the three years, it must make its case to the Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA). A section of the Electricity Bill noted that BPL and other electricity providers can charge different tariffs and prices to different groups of customers for a “transition period” of three years without approval from URCA. The provision prompted concern among some.

Yesterday, the administration amended that provision to “ensure that URCA’s continued role in approving tariff changes under section 38(8) remains steadfast and unaltered,” Mrs Coleby- Davis said, adding: “Some have said that URCA is being cut out as regulator, particularly regarding the approval of tariffs. This is not the case.”

“Previously, URCA’s role in regulating tariffs under the 2015 Electricity Act was mostly limited to BPL and Grand Bahama Power Company, though the role of URCA regulating GBPC became subject to legal dispute.”

“The scope of regulation regarding fuel charges was unclear, leading to ambiguities in oversight. The new bill eliminates these uncertainties by explicitly stating that URCA regulates all rates and scales of charges for all licensees.”

She said the bill allows URCA to set the guide- lines for how tariffs are calculated to ensure a more standardised and transparent approach to pricing electricity.

She said the enhancement of URCA’s authority includes approving all major renewable energy projects, calling this “significant.”

The Natural Gas Bill will also expand URCA’s oversight to include the natural gas sector, she added.

“This is particularly relevant as liquified natural gas (LNG) is likely to become a significant fuel source for electricity generation,” she said. “URCA’s oversight in this area could lead to more efficient and potentially lower-cost electricity production, benefiting the entire energy sector.”

She said the government’s plans to reform BPL demonstrate its commitment to energy transformation.

She also insisted that BPL is not for sale and that there will be no layoffs or union- busting tactics.

Opposition MPs did not support the passage of the bills, saying they were rushed through Parliament.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson criticised the Davis administration for not widely consulting the public on the bills.

“The government is attempting to change the law on regulating electricity and introduce the law regulating natural gas without first telling the public what is their plan or strategy,” he said. “The public is left to guess what the government has in store. We cannot support the changes in the law without knowing what is the plan and who are the players. We will not blindly follow this government down a black hole.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the passage of the Electricity Bill would be “the biggest hoax that was ever perpetuated on the Bahamian people”.

He called for further consultation regarding a section of the bill that allows BPL to transfer assets to subsidiaries created through joint ventures. He said the bill requires Bahamians “only partially own” subsidiaries.

“To add insult to injury, BPL will be allowed to transfer their assets to these companies, so the equipment and the land that the Bahamian people now own will be transferred to private companies,” he said.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe later countered that a provision in the Natural Gas Bill calls for Bahamian ownership.