Two American men fined for possession of Marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

TWO American women were fined yesterday after they admitted having quantities of marijuana on vacation in New Providence.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Kenitira Reed, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Brelyn Jones, 27, of Maryland, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Reed was reportedly found with ten grams of marijuana on April 30.

Jones was reportedly found with seven grams of marijuana in a separate incident on the same day.

After the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, they were granted conditional discharges. Both must pay $500 or risk three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.