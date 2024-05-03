Minnis nominates today, will challenge Pintard

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to nominate himself to become leader of the Free National Movement today, setting up a highly anticipated race with the incumbent, Michael Pintard, at the party’s convention next month.

Nominations for offices in the FNM close today.

Dr Minnis’ move to challenge Mr Pintard follows many months of infighting in the party that fueled perceptions of disunity.

Dr Minnis and Mr Pintard did not have a close relationship during the Minnis administration, where Mr Pintard was said to be isolated. It is understood that the relationship between the two has since worsened.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands nominated himself to defend his post yesterday. Former Yamacraw MP and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson will challenge him.

Dr Sands said he believes the FNM would win the next election regardless of who wins the leadership race on June 1.

“The Free National Movement had a rather contentious convention in 2016,” he said. “I know. I was a part of that convention and I ran for office in that convention.

“Bear in mind that it was said then that the factions in the Free National Movement were separated so far that there was no possible chance that we could pull it together and win and less than a year later, the Free National Movement trumps the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls winning 35 to four and so we did it before, we will do it again.”

Nonetheless, the chairman said he still expects Dr Minnis to lose.

“I have no doubt about that,” he said. “Over the last two and a half years, I believe that we have restored a phenomenal amount of confidence in this premier political organisation.

“There are individuals who would rather focus on their own personal agendas, personal ambitions and goals and I say that we ought to be focused on democracy and the good of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Dr Sands said he believed he had the support of Mr Pintard in the chairman race.

“My record is clear,” he added. “People have seen my performance, particularly over the last two years, and you know, the requirement is not perfection, and I have

certainly not been a perfect chairman.

“People have raised their concerns where they thought I could do a better job. I’ve tried my best to do the best that I could do.”

Dr Sands said he would still support the party if he loses.

“I got a job, you know. I am gainfully employed,” he said. “If it is not the will of the delegates of the Free National Movement for me to continue to serve, I could go back tomorrow

and continue my job as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon.”

“I will continue to be an FNM. I have lost elections in the FNM before and I’ve won elections in the FNM before. I ain’t ga dead. I promise you, but I will continue to be an FNM.”

When the FNM last held its convention in 2022, Dr Sands received 183 votes, Mr Johnson received 169, and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes got 83.