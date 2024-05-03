Minnis nominates today, will challenge Pintard

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to nominate himself to become leader of the Free National Movement today, setting up a highly anticipated race with the incumbent, Michael Pintard, at the party’s convention next month.
Nominations for offices in the FNM close today.
Dr Minnis’ move to challenge Mr Pintard follows many months of infighting in the party that fueled perceptions of disunity.
Dr Minnis and Mr Pintard did not have a close relationship during the Minnis administration, where Mr Pintard was said to be isolated. It is understood that the relationship between the two has since worsened.
FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands nominated himself to defend his post yesterday. Former Yamacraw MP and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson will challenge him.
Dr Sands said he believes the FNM would win the next election regardless of who wins the leadership race on June 1.
“The Free National Movement had a rather contentious convention in 2016,” he said. “I know. I was a part of that convention and I ran for office in that convention.
“Bear in mind that it was said then that the factions in the Free National Movement were separated so far that there was no possible chance that we could pull it together and win and less than a year later, the Free National Movement trumps the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls winning 35 to four and so we did it before, we will do it again.”
Nonetheless, the chairman said he still expects Dr Minnis to lose.
“I have no doubt about that,” he said. “Over the last two and a half years, I believe that we have restored a phenomenal amount of confidence in this premier political organisation.
“There are individuals who would rather focus on their own personal agendas, personal ambitions and goals and I say that we ought to be focused on democracy and the good of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”
Dr Sands said he believed he had the support of Mr Pintard in the chairman race.
“My record is clear,” he added. “People have seen my performance, particularly over the last two years, and you know, the requirement is not perfection, and I have
certainly not been a perfect chairman.
“People have raised their concerns where they thought I could do a better job. I’ve tried my best to do the best that I could do.”
Dr Sands said he would still support the party if he loses.
“I got a job, you know. I am gainfully employed,” he said. “If it is not the will of the delegates of the Free National Movement for me to continue to serve, I could go back tomorrow
and continue my job as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon.”
“I will continue to be an FNM. I have lost elections in the FNM before and I’ve won elections in the FNM before. I ain’t ga dead. I promise you, but I will continue to be an FNM.”
When the FNM last held its convention in 2022, Dr Sands received 183 votes, Mr Johnson received 169, and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes got 83.
AnObserver 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Can we just let Duane and Loretta run the show for the next ten years or something? It would be the best thing that has ever happened to this country.
John 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Both of them have issues of trustworthiness
realfreethinker 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Minnis really too full of himself. I hope he gets smashed in the race. You have to beat them into submission. Why would he think people still want him?
stillwaters 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
He's delusional....these politicians are just like people who don't know when to end a bad marriage.
John 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Follow the money. Minnis has big money backing him that’s why ha so cocky. Obviously some heavy players have indicated that they will not finance the FNM under Pintard
TalRussell 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Can only connect the dots between Dr.Minnis and William Arthur Branville McCartney --- By looking backwards. --- Good Day!
bahamianson 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Is expected, seriously? Why cant we wait umtil he nominates as opposed to speculating. This is not news until he nominates. What if I win a million dollars? Who cares, I have not won it, yet.
John 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
What is Campaign Finance Reform? When you gatta reform the party to get financing.. gat it?
moncurcool 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Sorry Dr. Sands. Referring to 2016 and now 2024 are different. In 2016 the people ha not rejected Minnis as yet. After 2021, no way people want to see Minnis again. Put him back and FNMs will stay home again.
However, as Chairman I surmise Sands is just saying that publicly, as even hi himself in private does not want Minnis, as he knows the FNM cannot win with Minnis.
Besides, Minnis has clearly shown over the last 2 plus years that he is into himseldf and not the party.
TalRussell 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
The RedShirts' Movement, 'knowingly' --- Is poised to stage a 'one-day' leadership convention in a rather 'dubious' membership head-count manner. ---- Yes?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
At least one party has open elections during Convention. It shows that factions exist and that there is a healthy and competitive democratic spirit in the FNM.
The PLP fakes their party elections under the disguise of "unity". But we know that the PLP is a dictatorship, with a One Leader spirit.
That is the fundamental difference between the two parties.
TalRussell 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
@ComradeSheepie, Is it just a coincidence? --- For whatever reasons the media won't peel back the layers as to what is the meaning of/if/degree of anything between Dr.Minnis and William Arthur Branville McCartney. --- Yes?
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Many our rolling over in their grave ........ few have more blood on their hands than this most power hungry arrogant, nasty and evil megalomaniac. We've experienced enough of the hellish harm this totalitarian and authoritarian demon can cause our country. The voters in the Killarney constituency really need to step up to the plate and hammer the final nail in his political coffin.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
So, what Minnis do you, bro?????
truetruebahamian 54 minutes ago
Minnis is the reason that I resigned from the FNM, much like Christie from the PLP, another resignation. I prefer the FNM, but never under Minnis!
truetruebahamian 53 minutes ago
Duane and Loretta would be best for all. ‘
