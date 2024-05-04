North Andros teachers and parents sign petition over concerns

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Bahamas of Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson in calling on the Ministry of Education to address concerns outlined in a petition signed by teachers and parents in North Andros.













Last week, parents picked up their children from school after teachers walked out of the classroom in frustration over unresolved issues at the school.

Ms Wilson said the union received a letter outlining a number of concerns about the principal at Lowe Sound Primary. Also attached was a petition signed by teachers, parents, and members of the community.

She said the Acting Director of Education was sent a copy of the letter and the petition.

Mrs Wilson stressed that the union would like for the matters to be resolved as soon as possible in the interests of students, teachers, and parents in North Andros.





The parents and teachers are not happy with how the school operates, according to Mrs Wilson, noting that no PTA meetings have been held this year.

Ms Wilson noted that teachers are very frustrated and want their concerns addressed. She said the union has requested a meeting with the Ministry of Education.

“We have not had any in-depth discussions with the Acting Director other than she has acknowledged receipt of the letter and petition and has committed to investigate the matter,” Mrs Wilson said late Thursday evening.



















“The Bahamas Union of Teachers and our members at the school are not prepared to wait for a long time for the Acting Director and the Department of Education to make a decision.”

“Meetings must be held with the Bahamas Union of Teachers and our members, and the matters must be resolved as quickly as possible.”

“It is important to get these matters addressed because the students will be the ones to suffer. This is the examination period, and the teachers are needed. The teachers must be able to work in a peaceful environment and in harmony with their principal. If this cannot be done, then decisions must be made now.”

Ms Wilsons said parents are also concerned about the operations of the school.

“Only six out of 77 students attended school on Thursday, May 2. The Parent Teachers Association President and the principal are at odds, and PTA meetings have not been held since October 2023,” she stated.

“There are even issues with the support staff such as janitresses. So, I am sending a warning to the Ministry of Education to get this matter resolved quickly, and the Bahamas Union of Teachers awaits communication and consultation on this matter."

Mrs Wilson added: We are not prepared to wait long. Get it fixed now. Teachers are sick of the leadership and the mediocre operations of the school. It must be fixed now."