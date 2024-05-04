PM: National Youth Guard graduates 'on the front lines of new climate era'

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Prime Minister Philip Davis cautioned the second cohort of officers dedicated to national emergency response that they will be “on the front lines during this new climate era” during a graduation ceremony yesterday.

The National Youth Guard (NYG) held a graduation for its second cohort of officers after launching last year with an aim to train Bahamians between 18 and 25 years old to respond to national emergencies. The officers undergo comprehensive disaster preparedness and response training as well as education in specialized technical skills for employment and contributing to services in the country.

The prime minister noted that graduates will be increasingly critical to climate disaster efforts as scientists have predicted more intense hurricane seasons due to warmer surface waters due to climate change.

Mr Davis recalled the resilience of Bahamians during the category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

“We saw Bahamians, who across our country, obliged to help in any way they could," Mr Davis said.

"Some used their own boats to rescue those stranded on rooftops. some came together to organize food, water, and medical supplies. Thousands of Bahamians shared their homes with those who have lost theirs.

“The National Youth Guard was created to honor and elevate that spirit, to channel and coordinate the courage and generosity of our people, and to strengthen our nation’s ability to respond during times of crisis.”

The program initially began in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and is now being expanded into the Ministry of National Security, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who acknowledged the 35 graduates for their accomplishments.

According to the prime minister, 85 percent of the first cohort of NYG officers have found employment while other graduates are pursuing an education at tertiary institutions in the country. He credited “the skills and certification they gained during the program".

The prime minister called on not only NYG graduates to be ambassadors of the program, but also appealed to the family members attending the ceremony to inform young Bahamians they associate with of the opportunity.

“I see some aunties, and uncles, and mothers and cousins and brothers here who I know can be persuasive,” the prime minister said.

“So help us spread the word in your communities. Let young Bahamians know that the National Youth Guard offers an opportunity to serve while they gain important expertise and job-ready skills.”