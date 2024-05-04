Woman accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who allegedly assaulted her ex-girlfriend with a knife and threatened to harm her last month was granted bail ahead of her trial on Friday.

Kasanisha King, 26, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm.

Police allege she committed the acts during a domestic dispute with her former partner on April 29.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom also noted the accused had previous convictions of a similar nature.

After the defendant entered a not-guilty plea, Magistrate Kelly granted her bail at $4,000 with one or two suretors.

King was also ordered to report to the East Street South police station every Wednesday and not to contact the virtual complainant.

Magistrate Kelly told the accused her bail would be revoked if she failed to comply with the conditions of her release.