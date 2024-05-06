Athletes make their presence felt in US over weekend

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

SOME of the athletes who were unavailable to compete for Team Bahamas in the BTC World Relays Bahamas 2024 in New Providence were making their presence felt in various meets in the United States over the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of their performances:

SWAT Championships

Quincy Penn, a freshman at Alabama State, pulled off the rare 200/400 metre double at the 2024 SWAC OTF Championships at the AW Mumford State at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Penn, an Abaco native who completed her high school at the Royal Palm Beach Community, took the 400m in 52.88 seconds, well ahead of her nearest rival and team-mate Nauti’ka Robinson, who trailed in 54.50.

Penn came back and claimed the 200m in 23.08 for her second victory. Her team-mate Jaqual Bush was second in 23.16.

Tom Tellez Invitational

Brianne Bethel, competing for the Elite

Performance Track, finished fourth in the women’s 200m in 23.78 at the Tom Tellez Invitational in Houston, Texas.

Winning the event was Milan Young of Athletics Texas in 23.52.

Bethel, a twin sister from Grand Bahama, was sixth in the 100m in 11.68.

Cambrea Sturgis of Adidas took the tape in 11.38.

Arkansas Twilight

A pair of Bahamians representing Oral Roberts’ standouts competed at the Arkansas Twilight at the John McDonnel Field at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Oral Roberts’ freshman Jonathan Fowler was 125th in the men’s 100m in 10.87.

Ethan Hanna, a senior, was 13th in the men’s 400m in a season’s best of 50.61.