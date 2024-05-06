Minister: We’ll leave taxi sector in ‘better condition’

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister has pledged the Davis administration will leave the taxi industry in “better condition” than it found it with the new driver code of conduct not designed just to “reprimand”.



Jobeth Coleby Davis, minister of energy and transport, told a Town Hall meeting with taxi drivers that the new code of conduct will given them a “concrete and defined” framework to abide by. She asserted that it does not contain any “onerous or difficult conditions”, and merely sets out standards that have long governed the sector informally.

“The Davis administration is committed to leaving the taxi sector in a better condition than we met it. To achieve this goal, we believe that collaboration, consultation and action must guide our approach,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said. “A growing and developing Bahamas requires a strong public transportation sector.

“I don’t want anyone to think that our code of conduct is just to reprimand. What it really is trying to do is to make sure we continue to build and improve our sector. So that’s what it’s about: To build and improve our sector, and it is providing a concrete and defined framework for the service standards.

“The standards outlined in the code of conduct are not onerous or difficult conditions. They existed already. We just codified it. We aim to be the best.” Taxi Drivers were also introduced to the Rate Your Ride app, which is being launched for use by both their sector and bus drivers, and will allow consumers to give feedback on their experiences well as book and make payments for transportation.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the app is critical to modernise the transportation industry because, in a digital age, many guests expect access to this type of service. She added that the app will undergo pilot testing and be customised for the Bahamaian transportation sector, but the conversion is necessary to keep up with global trends.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said: “That app is to help to grow and modernise the sector. We will have to look to make sure that it is fit for purpose, and that we are utilising it in a way the sector can use it and it’s beneficial for all.

“We will look at the possibility of maybe piloting the app first, and seeing how it works and seeing how it flows. And then we can grow and expand from there. We have to start the conversation now because it is the way that the sector and the world is going.”

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, said that although the majority of taxi drivers already comply with the rules set out in the code of conduct there needed to be some “enhancements”.

He added that publishing taxi fares and rates in a prominent position at all major resorts will be helpful for hoteliers. Through all parties working together, Mr Sands added that the industry can reach a “level of professionalism” that will be beneficial for all parties.

He said: “I know that the overwhelming majority of taxi drivers comply. I believe that there needs to be some enhancements. I think most of the fares being published and posted in a prominent position will also help. There are issues that have to be addressed both by taxi drivers and employees ourselves.

“It’s a co-operative arrangement and we have to keep everyone compliant in the arrangements. I think all we are working for is to bring a level of professionalism so that everybody will benefit from this arrangement.”

During the meeting, taxi drivers raised their concerns, with one maintaining that the 10 percent fare increase “doesn’t sound like much because it isn’t much”. He said he pays up to $1,680 monthly to cover fuel and other expenses, and the fare increase is not enough to cover rising costs.

He said: “Giving us a 10 percent increase on something that was already flawed from the break didn’t really serve any purpose as far as I’m concerned. You say on one token we are ambassadors, but the 10 percent doesn’t sound like much because it isn’t much. I pay up to $1,680 a month to work in this business.”

The driver also questioned who would manage the funds processed through the Rate your Ride app and maintained that, as self-employed individuals, taxi drivers should not be forced to wear the required long sleeve shirts and neckties during the designated winter months as it is a tropical climate

He said: “Who’s going to be in control of this money that is going to be coming into this app that is going to be distributed back to u?. Really? When we work every day, getting our money every day, on the line, we know where the hotspots are. We don’t need your algorithms

“We are supposed to be self-employed individuals, but yet you are dictating to me that in a tropical climate I must wear this type in that. Yeah, dictated to me that in a tropical climate I must wear winter clothes for a certain amount of months and summer clothes a certain amount of months. There are road traffic police officers who feel that it is their duty to tell me that, sir, you are improperly dressed when the guests are not complaining who paying for the ride.”

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Sands acknowledged that “trends change” and there is room to alter the dress code so drivers can be more comfortable.

He said: “People spoke a lot about dress code. Neck tie is passe. But we can, I think, go to long sleeve push jackets in the winter, short sleeve as an alternative. For those who wish to continue with neckties, I support that. Trends change.”