The Sports Calendar May 2024

AQUATHON 3RD BEAUTIFUL BAHAMAS AQUATHON

THE Sea Waves Triathlon Club is all set to hold their 3rd Beautiful Bahamas Aquathon on Saturday, May 11 at 9am at the Windsor School at Albany. The event is being sanctioned by the Bahamas Triathlon Association.

The event is open to all ages - 8-and- under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15 and 16-19 - and will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships.

Event registration will be held in person at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex today and on Tuesday between the hours of 4:30 and 7pm.

Persons can also contact Shirley Mireault at smireault@msn.com or 242- 359-0480 to psyu online.

The registration fee is $20 per person.

TRACK RED-LINE FIELD CLASSIC

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club is scheduled to hold its 2024 Field Event Classic on Saturday, May 18 at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium from 9am to 3pm.

The event is geared strictly for field events, including the high, long and triple jumps and the javelin, discus and shot put throwing events.

Interested athletes are urged to contact Red-Line Athletics’ coach Tito Moss at 425-4262 for further details.

TRACK RED-LINE YOUTH CLASSIC

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club is slated to hold its 3rd Annual Red-Line Youth Track Classic on Saturday, May 25 at the original Thomas Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The event will cater to all of the track and eld events for the age group athletes ranging from 8-and under-20. There will also be one or two events for the open category. Interested persons can contact Red-Line Athletics’ coach Tito Moss at 425-4262 for further details.

CHARLTON HURDLES CLINIC

WORLD indoor 60m hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton is scheduled to host a free hurdles clinic for female 100m hurdlers immediately following the completion of the World Athletics’ sixth World Relays.

Charlton, who will be representing the Bahamas on the women’s 4x100m relay team at the World Relays this weekend at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, is slated conduct the clinic in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The first segment of the clinic is all set to take place on Monday, May 6 from 4-7pm at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium. Then on Tuesday, May 7, she will stage the second segment at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex at the same time. Gifts will be presented to the first 50 competitors to register from 4-4:30 pm at both stadiums or contact her father and coach David Charlton at 357-7829..

BASKETBALL NEX-GEN

THE third annual Nex-Gen Elite Training Basketball Camp, hosted by JR Basketball Academy, is all set for June 24 to July 13 from 9am to noon at the Telios Indoor Gymnasium on Carmichael Road.

The camp, powered by Frazier’s Roofing, will provide training for game situations, shooting, passing, ball handling, defense and footwork for boys and girls between the ages of 8-19 years.

Registration is now open. Interested persons can contact Cadot at 535-9354, email jrcbasketballacad- emy.com or go online to www.jrcbasketballacademy. com

FAST TRACK INVITATIONAL

FAST Track Athletics announced that its third annual Spring Invitational will take place over the weekend of May 10 and May 11 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. The entry fee will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, persons are asked to contact 242-727-6826 or fasttrackmanagamentoo@gmail.com.