Triple shooting over weekend

By Keile Campbell

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE launched an investigation into a triple shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three people – a 29-year-old adult man and two adult females ages 30 and 28 – hospitalised.

According to police reports, around 3am, ShotSpotter technology alerted police of gunshots discharged on Nassau Street.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The two women are listed in stable condition, but the male was said to be in serious condition.

Meanwhile, police launched a search for three men suspected to be the culprits of two separate armed robberies, with the first incident happening on St Vincent Avenue, Elizabeth Estates, shortly after midnight.

Police reported that the victim was standing near his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown males, one of whom brandished a firearm, and the other stole parts from the victim’s Nissan Cube. Both culprits fled the area in a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle parked nearby.

The other incident, according to reports, occurred around 9.30am at a residence in Cartwrightville, Fox Hill. A man was outside his residence when a man who was known to him armed with a knife approached him, robbing him of cash and other personal items.

In a third incident, police were alerted to a victim who was robbed of his grey 2006 Toyota Vitz in the area of St Kitts Road.

Police reported that the male victim arrived at his residence shortly before 1.00am when he was approached by two men armed with high-powered weapons who robbed him of his vehicle.

According to reports, one of the culprits fled in the victim’s vehicle while the other fled in a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle parked nearby. Officers recovered the Toyota Vitz around St Vincent Road and Antigua Street after the suspects abandoned the vehicle.