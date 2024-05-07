FACE TO FACE: Xavion Johnson striving for gold

By Felicity Darville

HE was just six years old when he decided his own fate. Xavion Emmanuel Johnson was watching the 2012 Olympics on television. He saw Olympians competing in Judo. They were throwing each other and slamming each other to the ground - quite fun in the eyes of a typical little boy.

It was at that moment, with bright, glistening eyes glued to the television, that little Xavion decided that he, too, would compete in Judo at the Olympics. Now, that could have been a fleeting illusion - a passing vision... but not for a strong-willed, determined child like Xavion.

Today, 11 years later, Xavion is taking step after sure-footed step towards the Olympics. He couldn’t have done it without such a supportive mother - Ordain Moss.

Xavion is now ranked in the top 200 (187) in the IJF World Seniors after his recent win in his debut to the Senior Judo circuit. This comes two days after he debuted in the IJF World Juniors, placing 5th and ranking in the top 100 (73) in the Junior Division.

Known as the “Warrior”, Xavion has broken three Bahamian records. He won the prestigious Matsume Cup in Denmark, awarding him his first European title. He also became the first Bahamian Judoka to have won two gold medals in the US Open. The third record he broke was when he became the first Bahamian Judoka to medal at a Pan American Championship.

This determined, high-spirited young man has just become a brand ambassador for Bahamasair. The national flag carrier’s logo now appears on his Gi - his judo uniform that he proudly wears as he competes around the world.

Seventeen-year-old Xavion is a role model for other young people, said Tracy Cooper, managing director of Bahamasair.

“Bahamasair decided to invest in Xavion because he is a young man we want other young people to epitomise,” he said.

“He is striving to be the best in his sport, and he is achieving that. He is also doing well academically. He graduated early and he was the valedictorian of his class. He is succeeding from a sports and an educational standpoint.”

Xavion’s mother Ordain put out the request for sponsorship as her son continues to climb to new heights in the sport of judo. Her journey, supporting her son in achieving his dreams, has been one of faith and perseverance.

By the time Xavion was eight years old, Ordain enrolled him at a local dojo - the Eastwood Dojo Club - with sensei Mickey Munnings.

“It was intimidating when I first went into the dojo,” Xavion told me.

“I was a pretty small kid, so I was scared and nervous when I saw people being thrown. I got comfortable and over time, I knew I was meant for this sport.”

Xavion started by training three times per week at Eastwood Dojo Club - Tuesdays and Thursdays after school, and on Saturdays.

“When I was nine years old,” Xavion shared, “I lost my competition at the US Open.”

“I went back the following year and lost again and in my head, I said I never want to lose again.”

Ordain connected with a judo coach in Atlanta - Leo White, who connected them with coach Joshua “Black Ice” White. She truly believed in his abilities, and decided to make great sacrifices for her son.

“My mom said to me, ‘Youre going to fly to Atlanta by yourself!’ and I was ten years old at the time.”

Xavion went into the care of coach White and began training six days a week, while also engaging in his studies.

He successfully trained in Atlanta until he was nearly 16 years old.

“I knew that I needed to take it to the next level if I really wanted to be big in the sport,” Xavion said.

So, he and his mother made a decision that he would head to Canada for even more extensive training. He enrolled in the Lethbridge Kyodokan Judo Club in Alberta, Canada, founded by Dr Yoshio Senda in 1952.

On a clear quest to one day achieve Olympic success, Xavion entered the halls where many Olympians were trained. The Head Sensei is sixth degree black belt Mike Tamura, and the Head Coach is fifth degree black belt Russell Gallant. Other outstanding administrators of the Lethbridge dojo programme include Ewan Beaton (sixth degree), Trevor McAlpine and Tim Takahasi (third degrees).

This turned out to be a fantastic decision. Xavion was undefeated in his division in all of Canada in his first year at the dojo, and he is a two-time US Open champion.

In addition to five Bahamas national medals in judo, Xavion has a list of international medals including:

• Carifta Games 2017 Bronze

• ATJA & AJJF Judo National Championships 2017 Gold & Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2017 Bronze

• Tennessee State Championships 2018 Gold & Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2018 Gold, Gold, AOY

• ATJA &AJJF National Championships 2018 Gold & Silver

• US Judo Open 2018 Gold

• Dallas Invitational 2019 Gold & Silver

• Presidents Cup 2019 Gold

• Junior Olympics 2021 Bronze

• US Judo Open 2021 Bronze

• Manitoba Open 2022 Bronze, Bronze

• Quebec Open 2022 Gold

• Ontario Open 2022 Gold

• Matsume Cup Denmark 2023 Gold

“Where there is a need, corporate citizens like ourselves should support,” said Mr Cooper as he confirmed Xavion as a brand ambassador for Bahamasair.

Tanya Pratt, chairman of Bahamasair board of directors, congratulated Xavion and his mother, wishing him every success in the future. Moves like these, she added, are indicative of the upward trajectory that Bahamasair is on thanks to a board that she feels has excellent synergy. She alluded to the airline’s recent success at the National Regatta, with up to four flights a day going into Exuma from New Providence, the capital.

“Our board is very hands-on,” she said. “We have sub-committees for most of the areas - financial, sales and marketing, customer service, human resources, and operations. Our meetings are once per month, but we are literally involved every day - and we are on the ball.”