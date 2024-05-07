Family Island women receive a boost in business at Exuma wellness summit

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Writer

acadet@tribunemedia.net

When people talk about empowering and promoting women in business, they usually have individuals who reside and operate in New Providence in mind.

But a trio of Bahamian women who are passionate about uplifting other women know the importance of fostering the gifts and potential of people in the Family Islands as well.

To this end, they recently held the successful third edition of the Exuma empowerment summit and trade show.

The trio behind this event are the founders of the Exuma Women’s Wellness Empowerment Organisation: Samantha Wong-Sang, a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and co-founder of the Blu Group of Companies; Marsha Musgrove, entrepreneur and business owner, and Cecillia Cooper, a creative director in the field of public relations and media,

The trio believes this year’s summit and trade show, held at February Point, Exuma, was impactful and far-reaching for women who may be considering going into business or starting an organisation.

“This year marked the third annual Exuma Women’s Wellness and Empowerment Summit snd it was a resounding success with exceptional growth. Ladies of all ages attended, participated, shopped, and left a little wiser than before,” said Samantha.

She said the summit continues to seek the advancement of women through community involvement and the provision of resources.

“This year we included a business expo and entrepreneurial competition. The addition of these components...further enhanced the experience of all involved. Highlights included inspirational remarks from the Governor General and announcing the winners of this year’s competition,” said Samantha.

“It was a difficult task of the judges to select just one overall winner, as the submissions were creative, professional and innovative. This was a small representation of the great talent amongst us.”

Samantha said the two female entrepreneurs who proved themselves to be most deserving of the prizes were Nicole Rose of Exuma, the owner of Low Tide Adventure Watersports, and Keira Cox of Freeport, Grand Bahama, owner of Luxury Island Scents.

They were both awarded a $5,000 grant toward business development and one year of mentorship.

“The ladies raved about the wealth of knowledge and inspiration they received and their anticipation for next year’s event. We expect that next year will be bigger and better as we continue this one-of-a-kind movement on the island of Great Exuma,” said Samantha.