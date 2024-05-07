Fourth annual Full Throttle Poker Run

BOAT enthusiasts crowded Great Harbour Cay on Saturday for the 4th annual Full Throttle Poker Run, an event that continues to attract scores of people and make a strong economic impact.

Organisers said more than 1,000 participated. Boat captains registered their boats and collected poker cards for a chance to win $10,000. Boaters travelled from New Providence to Great Harbour Cay along a helicopter-guided route and collected playing cards along the way.

Although many attended the event and partied on the beach, some boaters did not participate because of sea conditions.

JJ Turnquest, communications manager for the Bahamas Powerboat Club, said yesterday: “It was very successful despite the seas not being ideal conditions for all boaters. Because some of our registered captains didn’t make the trip, BPC has decided to hold a second event for Poker Run participants at no charge –– Full Throttle Reloaded May 25th, where we will announce the Power Run winner and hand out the cash prize.”