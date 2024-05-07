Gibson ‘wanted to burst ex’s brain’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson allegedly said in text messages that he sometimes wanted “to burst” his ex-fiance’s brain and that she screwed him over by “blaming” him.

As the criminal trial of Mr Gibson and others resumed yesterday, Rashae Gibson, who was previously charged with Mr Gibson and four others, claimed the Long Island MP told her this via text message, which she read into evidence in court.

The correspondence happened in 2021 after Mr Gibson, her cousin, allegedly “gifted” her $10,000.

Ms Gibson said she received the funds before the 2021 general election, around the same time news surfaced that she and Mr Gibson were involved in alleged “corruption”.

The witness said the reports made her feel awful and prompted her to ask her cousin: “Why am I being caught up in this? What’s going on?”

She said Mr Gibson assured her that “nothing was coming out of it” and that it “was purely political” because his opponents wanted to tarnish his name.

“What was the purpose of this $10,000?” asked acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier.

The witness replied that she didn’t know but guessed “it was because of what was going on in the media”.

Ms Gibson said Mr Gibson told her if his ex, Alexandria Mackey, asked about the money, she must ignore her.

She claimed the Long Island MP told her via text: “I’m in the danger zone. She is very disrespectful. You should hear how she comes to me, how she speaks to me.”

Ms Gibson said she told Gibson she never spoke to anyone even though she knew didn’t do anything wrong.

Reading his texts aloud, she said: “Sometimes I does want burst her brain out but I realise that time is longer than rope.”

She claimed that Mr Gibson called Ms Mackey “a nasty scumbag” and said, “her time would come” and that she was signing documents and doing “dumb a-- sh-t".

She said Mr Gibson allegedly told her that Ms Mackey was supposed to change the banking information on the accounts to the company’s owner but noted “her greed would not allow her to do it”.

He allegedly told Ms Gibson that Ms Mackey wanted to access the money herself, calling her a "f---ing hog”.

The witness also recalled when Mr Gibson allegedly asked her to close Elite Maintenance’s bank account, a company for which she was a shareholder, because Ms Mackey was “stealing” money from it.

She said she transferred $100,000 on Elite Maintenance’s account to Edwileno’s Company Holding’s account at the request of Mr Gibson.

She said Ms Mackey was upset when she found about the action.

“I caught her in a lot of lies,” Mr Gibson allegedly told Ms Gibson via text. “(She) started shi--y a-- business and all and even set up a US arm”.

Ms Gibson said she told her cousin “to please take me out of this”.

The witness testified that Mr Gibson told her he invested his life into Ms Mackey and wanted to marry her, but “when it got rough for me, she got going”.

“Guess I ain’t good enough now,” Mr Gibson allegedly said via text. “(She) effed me over by signing that paper and blaming me.”

Ms Gibson also read text messages between the former WSC executive chairman and Ms Mackey, in which he allegedly told her he was done with her.

When asked about her relationship with Mr Gibson, Ms Gibson said the two were very close because her father “basically” grew him up.

“Did you know Mr Gibson to be wealthy?” Ms Frazier asked.

The witness replied that she did not know her cousin’s financial situation but knew he had a lot of jobs.

She said she agreed to become a signatory for Elite Maintenance after Mr Gibson called her about it in 2017.

Despite being a shareholder, Ms Gibson said she never received payments for landscaping contracts or conducted business transactions, although she admitted to receiving $100 a month for her role as a shareholder.

Concerning Edwileno Company Holdings Ltd, Ms Gibson testified that she became a signatory of the company after Mr Gibson asked her to.

She said she did this despite not knowing what the company was about.

The acting DPP also asked her about the property in Venice Bay.

The witness said she became aware of the property after Mr Gibson told her he was trying to sell it.

The witness also recalled a meeting she had with Mr Gibson at his request after their interview with the police.

“He asked me to have the property turned over in my name,” she said. “I told him I didn’t like it… and I also said that I’m already in mess. Why would you want to put me in more mess?”

She said Mr Gibson assured her it was not a big deal but said she did not feel comfortable about it and denied his request.

When shown conveyances between Edwileno Holdings Ltd and Venice Bay Ltd, the witness was asked if she ever paid Venice Bay for the property given her role as a shareholder.

She said no and denied signing documents allegedly bearing her name.

The acting DPP then showed her an alleged land conveyance between Edwileno and Mr Gibson.

“My question to you is, did you receive from Mr Adrian Gibson as a shareholder of Edwileno Holdings limited, the sum of $150,000?” Ms Frazier asked.

The witness replied no.

When asked about Aaron’s Rentals, a company also owned by Mr Gibson, the witness said she was surprised when she learned in court during the registrar general’s testimony that she was a shareholder.

“What if anything did you do after hearing that you were a shareholder?” Ms Frazier asked.

Ms Gibson replied: “I tapped Adrian on his shoulder, and I asked him what the eff?”

She said Mr Gibson told her he didn’t know what his ex-fiancé did.

The witness also admitted to switching lawyers after claiming that Elsworth Johnson, her initial attorney, didn’t appear to have her best interests at heart.

When asked if she received an immunity agreement in respect to the case, the witness replied that she did.

However, she insisted her testimony was truthful, adding that she received no threats or inducements concerning the case.

Mr Gibson is facing several charges concerning his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with Elwood Donaldson, Jr, former WSC’s general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Damian Gomez, KC, Mr Murrio Ducille, KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, and represent the defendants.

In addition to Ms Frazier, the Crown’s lawyers include Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.