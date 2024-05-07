Man accused of marijuana possession granted $4k Bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was granted $4,000 bail after he was accused of having 1.7lb of marijuana in his house last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Adrian Rolle, 54, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Rolle was allegedly found with a quantity of marijuana in his residence on Sanford Drive on May 2. The drugs were discovered with the assistance of police dogs.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution said Rolle had prior convictions of a similar nature.

Rolle must sign in at the Cable Beach Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday by 7pm while out on bail.

His trial begins on November 9.