Minister hails gift of two container farms

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) yesterday received two container farms to be placed in North Andros and Eleuthera from Bahamas-based grower, Eeden Farms.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said container farming can create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth while improving food security.

He said: “This is all towards our bid to become more food secure, and to make progress in our goal to reduce our food imports bill by 25 percent by the year 2025.

“Container farming has the benefit to create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in our country. By investing in this sustainable farming method, the country can develop a resilient and self-sufficient food system and improve food security for its citizens.”

Mr Campbell said a key benefit of container farming is space maximisation, with vertical planters allowing farmers to grow a large quantity of produce in a small, controlled environment.

He added: “Container farming, also known as vertical farming, presents an opportunity to grow fresh produce in a controlled environment regardless of the external factors that we are all experiencing first-hand.

“One of the key benefits to container farming is its ability to maximise space. By using vertical structures and stacking plant beds, farmers can grow a large quantity of crops in a small area. This is particularly advantageous for The Bahamas.”

Mr Campbell said that due to environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and light being controlled by the farmers, crop production will not be affected by seasonal changes thereby reducing the need to import seasonal goods and uses less water than traditional farming.

He said: “Secondly, container farming allows for year-round production with the ability to control factors such as temperature, humidity and light. Farmers can cultivate crops continuously without being dependent on seasonal changes. This not only ensures a consistent food supply for the local population, but it also reduces the need for importing from abroad.

“Container farming is also resource efficient by using techniques such as hydroponics or aeroponics, which requires less water, and as indicated, I’m told that 99 percent less water than traditional farming. Farming methods such as container farming promote sustainability and conservation of our most precious natural resources.”