Miss Bahamas Universe contestants display beauty and brains at business symposium

It’s less than week to go until the Miss Bahamas Universe pageant finale this Sunday, and in the lead-up to the big night the 10 contestants have been kept very busy indeed.

Just recently, they attended a business symposium at the British Colonial where they were given some valuable information and insight on business from various heads of companies in different industries.

Pageant officials called the symposium a “game-changing event” for the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation, one that will remain a staple of annual pageant activities.

The event was aimed at ensuring that the contestants not only possess beauty, but also a good business sense.

“As the ladies continue to journey to the crown, it is the goal of the organisation to always enrich and empower young women in all aspects of their lives. As tradition has it, we were pleased to invite the ladies to the Miss Universe Bahamas Business Symposium, at which they gained valuable skills and informative business strategies that will certainly assist them in their professional lives,” said Anthony Smith, the pageant director.

“We would like to take a moment to thank the British Colonial Nassau for hosting such an impactful event. And we would also like to thank all of the amazing speakers and business owners that took part in our programme. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel to have you all be a part of the 2024 journey to the crown.”

The theme of this year’s pageant is “Destination Bahamas”.

“The objective this year is to remain in line with the Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism’s campaign that ‘tourism is everybody’s business’. Each contestant in this year’s pageant will promote and highlight an island destination. The gorgeous faces of the multi-faceted Bahamian women in this year’s competition are just a sneak peek,” said Mr Smith.

The 10-week MBU Empowerment Programme for young women (18 years and older) has attracted a plethora of contestants over the years.

This year’s contestants are Alexandria Pinder for New Providence with a platform of ‘Therapy Heels Heal’; Merachan Burrows for Paradise Island; Tanya Knowles for Exuma with a platform of ‘Mental Health Matters’; Brenique Major for Long Island with a platform of ‘Body Positivity’; Chelsea Cooper for Abaco with a platform of ‘Disability Awareness’; Jerell Strachan for Grand Bahama; JeffRia Lunn of Cat Island with the platform of ‘Bold Bahamian’; Lovena Blanc for Bimini with a platform of ‘Promoting Health and Fitness’; Selvinique Wright for Andros with a platform of ‘Women’s Health - Us First’, and Daniella Dorsett for Acklins with a platform of ‘Breaking the Silence on Suicide’.

The grand finale for the pageant takes place this Sunday, May 12, at the Atlantis Paradise Island Showroom.