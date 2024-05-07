New fitness on the beach initiative to get the nation moving

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

If you have been meaning to jump-start your fitness journey or incorporate more physical activity into your daily life, but haven’t been quite sure how to go about, then a new initiative by the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority might just be what you need.

The organisation has launched its “Fitness in the Park” series, giving members of the public an opportunity to be active free of cost.

With twice-weekly aerobic and yoga sessions on the beach, organisers believes those who have been struggling to start with a fitness regimen, those looking for fitness buddies, or those who just want to switch up their regular exercise routine, will find incentives supportive of their goals.

The series kicked off last week and is held on Goodman’s Bay Beach and Montague Beach.

Aerobics is held on Monday and Wednesday with fitness trainer Comby Smith of Caribbean Sweat Fitness from 6pm to 7pm. While the yoga sessions are held Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm and Saturdays from 6am to 7am with certified yoga instructor Tanya Hanna.

A representative from the Recreational Department of Public Parks and Beaches appeared on 100 Jamz’s Morning Show with host Special K to discuss the new outdoor programme.

The Recreational Department, the representative explained, focuses heavily on community-minded initiatives that maximise use of the parks, beaches and green spaces.

“(It) was put in place so that we can give back to the public. This is one of the things that we do,” they said.

They decided to incorporate yoga into the programme to give people who who prefer a more relaxing exercise method for any age or fitness level.

“Yoga helps to release the stress. You get to stretch, and that improves circulation. Yoga also helps to regulate our heart, calm it down and provide good circulation throughout the body,” said the Recreational Department representative.

“So if you have had a stressful day, bring your workout clothes. We encourage you to bring your family members, your civic group, church group, fraternity, sororities, your friend group, bring everyone.”

Those interested in participating in this new beach exercise programme are encouraged to bring a place mat and towel.

In addition to hosting the ‘Fitness in the Park’ series, the Recreational Department has been seeking several other ways to engage the public. The organisation recently hosted a family fun day at the parks.

It also intends on hosting more fitness series like the current one.

For more information, contact 242–604-3750 or parkandbeachesauthority@gmail.com.