Cousin says she never conspired with Gibson

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE cousin of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said yesterday that she never conspired with the former WSC executive chairman to defraud the corporation, adding that the courtroom was the first time she learned that WSC contracts had been awarded to a company of which she was a shareholder.

Rashae Gibson, who was previously charged with the Long Island MP and four others, said this under cross-examination yesterday by Mr Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez, KC.

Ms Gibson became a witness in the case after receiving immunity from prosecution.

She had previously testified that she had agreed to become a signatory for Elite Maintenance –– a company awarded WSC contracts when Mr Gibson was chairman –– after he called her about it in 2017.

Ms Gibson was a director of the company until December 2019.

When asked if she had ever signed contracts with the WSC on behalf of Elite Maintenance, Ms Gibson said she never did and claimed it was Alexandria Mackey, Mr Gibson’s ex-fiancée, who had conducted all the company’s business transactions.

She denied involvement in alleged criminal activities at the WSC.

“The first time I ever learned about Water and Sewerage and the contracts was in the courts,” she said yesterday. “I had no clue what Elite Maintenance was doing.”

The witness said she never bribed Mr Gibson to receive contracts for the company and that the Long Island MP never bribed her nor discussed WSC contracts with her.

Mr Gomez said to her: “I put it to you that the accused –– Mr Adrian Gibson –– never met with you and discussed any plan to commit fraud.”

Ms Gibson agreed.

She also claimed that she never spoke with Ms Mackey or Tanya Demeritte, the company’s director, about bribing Mr Gibson.

Mr Gomez asked her: “Would it be true to say, Ms Gibson, that you never witnessed any instances of fraud?”

“No,” she replied.

“I put it to you that you never witnessed any instance of receiving Water and Sewerage Corporation’s money,” Mr Gomez said, to which she again replied “no”.

Mr Gomez said: “I put it to you that you never witnessed any instances of money laundering involving Mr Gibson.”

Ms Gibson, however, did not agree, recalling that when she transferred over $100,000 on Elite Maintenance’s account to Edwileno’s Company Holding’s account at Mr Gibson’s request.

She testified: “I would say, yes, because of the money that I took the account with and deposited it into Edwileno. That was the only transaction I’ve ever done so I don’t know if that’s called money laundering.”

Mr Gomez asked the witness if she knew what money laundering was.

“I know money laundering is washing money. That’s what they call the term,” Ms Gibson responded.

However, she agreed with the defence attorney’s suggestion that she never laundered any money with Mr Gibson and his co-accused to purchase vehicles or properties.

She also testified that she did not know of instances where Mr Gibson received several cheques worth thousands of dollars from the WSC.

When asked if Mr Gibson ever told her how he obtained his home in Long Island, Ms Gibson said she was told he got it through a mortgage.

The Long Island MP also told her that his property in Shirley Park was mortgaged, she testified.

As for his other property in Venice Bay, the witness said she did not know how her cousin purchased it.

Mr Gibson is facing several charges concerning his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with Mr Elwood Donaldson, Jr, former WSC’s general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Mr Damian Gomez, KC, Mr Murrio Ducille, KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, represent the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s lawyers include acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.