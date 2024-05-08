Murder in Fox Hill hours after Mitchell warning

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was murdered in Fox Hill yesterday morning, hours after area MP Fred Mitchell warned constituents to expect tit-for-tat killings following the murder of an alleged prominent gang member.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that sometime around 8.30am yesterday, police were notified of a man found unresponsive in a dilapidated building in Dunkirk Road.

Officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot injuries to the body.

CSP Skippings said police learned gunshots were heard around 1am in the area.

She said it was too early to say if the murder was connected to Monday’s killing of Michael Fox, Jr, on Fleming Street. Police said Fox was a major player in the Outlaws gang, which is associated with Fox Hill.

Mr Mitchell warned his constituents in a WhatsApp message to anticipate increased violence.

He wrote: “Good morning, the commissioner of police spoke with me this morning about a heightened state of alert in the Fox Hill area as a result of the murder of a fellow named Fox on Fleming St.”

“The police are expecting a set of tit-for-tat shootings in the area, and they will be increasing patrols in the area over the next period. Please exercise the appropriate level of caution particularly around the public spaces on the parks.”