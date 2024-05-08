Woman held after fetus found in garbage bin

By KEILE CAMPBELL

A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody at the hospital after a fetus “between 15 and 20 weeks old” was discovered in the garbage disposal of a bathroom at Rubis Gas Station on Gladstone Road yesterday.

Police said around 9.30am yesterday, they were alerted to reports about the fetus.

Emergency medical technicians responded, examined the male fetus and determined it showed no signs of life.

The woman in question checked into the hospital, where she was receiving medical attention as investigations continued.

Management of the gas station instructed employees not to talk to the press.

One customer said the matter was “tragic” and expressed concern that Bahamians are becoming “desensitised” to such incidents because of their frequency.

A woman customer said she spoke to some who said they would have “saved the child” or given the boy to a relative.

A mother in her 30s, who spoke to reporters outside the gas station, said the extent of mental health issues in the country is underestimated.