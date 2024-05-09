Diver allegedly drowns at Half Moon Cay

A 40-year-old man allegedly drowned while diving at Half Moon Cay yesterday.

According to police, the man encountered difficulties while diving and became unresponsive shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

The victim was retrieved from the waters and examined by the local medical practitioner, who found no signs of life and pronounced him dead. A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is being conducted by police in Exuma.