‘Give us answers on Freeport plan’

GB licensees are unhappy with lack of clarity on future

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration does not recognise the Freeport Licensees Association, a group seeking to meet Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis that criticised his Monday speech to the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce for lacking “critical details”.

After the association released a statement yesterday, Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, said: “The government of The Bahamas does not respond to unsigned statements.”

Mr Davis’ hard-hitting speech on Monday painted the Grand Bahama Port Authority as a fee collector that does not invest in Freeport despite receiving “billions” in concessions from the government over decades.

The Freeport Licensees Association (FLA) said yesterday: “We had anticipated a collaborative dialogue aimed at charting a path forward for the benefit of our island community. Instead, the discourse lacked critical details on any tangible solutions and remedial action. It failed to establish any forum for the genuine engagement and participation of licensees as those most familiar with and affected by the current and future state of Freeport.”

The government and the GBPA will enter arbitration proceedings after the government demanded the authority pay $357m.

The FLA said: “One pressing issue pertains to the sudden presentation of fees allegedly owed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) after 55 years under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. The lack of clarity on this matter is concerning, especially considering the significant contributions the GBPA has made to the Public Treasury of the Government of The Bahamas and to Freeport’s development, particularly in the aftermath of natural disasters.”

On Monday, Mr Davis said that although the reimbursement clause had not been enforced before, there was no excuse for expecting it to always be ignored.

The FLA also took exception to Mr Davis’ complaint that the GBPA has blocked the central government’s efforts to repair homes in Freeport in cases where the contractor or homeowner is behind on licensing fees or service charges.

“The portrayal of the GBPA’s efforts to ensure compliance with licensing and tax regulations as undue criticism is unjustified,” the FLA said. “Upholding legal and financial obligations is not only essential for good governance but also for maintaining a level playing field for all stakeholders.”

The FLA characterised Mr Davis’ discussion of Freeport’s history as biased and said it complicates “the discourse”. Mr Davis had noted that even when Freeport prospered, many Bahamians were left out of the benefits.

“We are encouraged by Prime Minister Davis acknowledgement of the licensees’s existence within the framework of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and the importance of our inclusion,” the FLA said. “However, it is evident that a lack of consultation on amendments to the agreement and parallel legislation, along with the GBPA’s lack of genuine engagement and required licensee agreement, have all contributed to the current impasse between the GBPA and the government.

“Both the government and the GBPA indicate that our engagement and approval of changes are necessary – a fundamental position with which we not only agree but one which is legally required. Yet, there continues to be a lack of true discussion and engagement by either.

“We once again extend an open invitation to Prime Minister Davis to engage in constructive dialogue with the licensee community. Collaboration and mutual understanding are essential for overcoming challenges and realising Freeport’s full potential.

“Likewise, we call upon the Grand Bahama Port Authority to genuinely engage licensees and the general public on what it is doing to remediate this impasse and where answers exist, refute misconceptions that are rampant at this time. We ask you both to commit to transparency over the issues that are in dispute and work together to resolve them.”

Yesterday, the GBPA said it took note of calls from licensees, Grand Bahama residents and investors to respond to Mr Davis’ address.

The authority said it will host a live event with stakeholders to ensure “matters discussed in the public domain are placed in their proper context and the historical record is set straight.”