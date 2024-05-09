Mark Knowles gives back

Former world no.1 ranked doubles player conducts ‘Play Tennis’ session at the NTC

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) ‘Play Tennis’ participants got a special treat yesterday over at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) as retired Bahamian pro tennis player Mark Knowles paid a special visit to conduct a session with the young ones.

A total of 30 tennis players got the opportunity to engage in tennis play with the three-time Grand Slam doubles title holder.

The former world no.1 ranked doubles player was honoured to interact with the next generation of tennis players in The Bahamas. “It went great. We had good numbers out here today with a lot of little kids. This is the foundation and this is where it all starts so it is important to be out here with the kids. It is good to see a great programme here at the National Tennis Centre (NTC),” Knowles said.

The decorated tennis phenom expressed why it was so important to carry out this initiative with the kids.



“I think anybody that knows me, knows that I am a Bahamian through and through. This is where it all started for me. I started as a kid and had a terrific career but I could not have done it without the support of not only family and friends but the entire Bahamas. I always felt that they were behind me so I always wanted to give back to The Bahamas and I was fortunate enough to have a big enough platform through a successful career.

“I always want to give back to the country and try to establish the next generation. I do not want it to die with myself, Roger Smith, John Antonas, Leo Rolle and all the other great players from the past. We have got to develop and find our next champions,” the former pro player said.

Knowles is no stranger when it comes to giving back to the Bahamian community. He has been hosting the Baha Mar Cup, which has been used to raise funds for the Baha Mar Foundation and Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative, since its inception in 2019.

He stressed that initiatives like this play a vital role in helping to give all kids who want to play tennis in the country access to it. “It is super important. Tennis is generally an expensive sport so we are trying to provide more access to everybody.

“As many rackets as we can get into kids’ hands, the better chance we have of finding another champion. More importantly, I think the more rackets we put in their hands will give them an outlet as well. We know how tough it is to be a kid these days, especially for teenagers.

“Playing sports is really the best outlet for young kids so why not have them play tennis,” he said.

The Bahamian tennis legend worked on hand-eye coordination with the youth and said some of them have a natural ability to play the sport. Danielle Maycock, who is 13-years-old, was one of thirty ‘Play Tennis’ participants to benefit from Knowles’ appearance at the NTC.

“I think it was a great experience. It was definitely a once in a lifetime memory that I will never forget and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

She is planning to use the skills acquired yesterday to improve her game,

“I learned how to hit the ball faster and how to control the ball by getting it into the right spot without having it go out. I think It allowed me to see where I am right now and what I can do to improve my skills as a tennis player,” Maycock said.

Taiden Culmer, who is 12-years-old, was also pleased with his experience on court with the former tennis pro player.

“It was a very good experience coming to meet Mark Knowles. It was very exciting just learning and hitting with him. It was all just an awesome experience,” Culmer said.

He shared some of the skills picked up on Wednesday.

“I was able to pick up on my backhand. He really hit to that so I had to just make it better in order to hit against him. It could really help me to improve in terms of tournaments and plays. I could use my backhand against my opponents,” he said

Next up on the BLTA calendar will be the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Trials from May 18-19 at the NTC.