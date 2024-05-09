MP rape trial expected to resume again in October

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE rape trial of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish will begin again on October 21.

The jury in the case was dismissed last week after Justice Renae McKay learned that a juror had a close connection with the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard.

The complainant gave emotional testimony last week.

She was expected to continue testifying before the jury of six men and three women were dismissed.

She will now begin her testimony again when a new jury is convened in October.

Cornish faces two counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of threats of death.

Basil Cumberbatch and Vashti Bridgewater prosecuted the case.

Tai Pinder Mackey and Linique Murphy Grant represent Cornish.