MP rape trial expected to resume again in October

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
THE rape trial of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish will begin again on October 21.
The jury in the case was dismissed last week after Justice Renae McKay learned that a juror had a close connection with the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard.
The complainant gave emotional testimony last week.
She was expected to continue testifying before the jury of six men and three women were dismissed.
She will now begin her testimony again when a new jury is convened in October.
Cornish faces two counts of rape, two counts of assault and one count of threats of death.
Basil Cumberbatch and Vashti Bridgewater prosecuted the case.
Tai Pinder Mackey and Linique Murphy Grant represent Cornish.
Comments
Sickened 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
Why do we maintain such a broken legal system? What happened to the alternates? What does knowing Pintard have to do with the case? Is Pintard a key witness? Would the same thing be happening if a juror knows the PM? If not, why not?
realfreethinker 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
You just can't make this stuff. Banana republic
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
A good name is better than riches
