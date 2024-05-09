'Operation United Force' nets weapons, drugs and a dozen arrests

A joint operation with local and international authorities targeting high-crime areas and prolific offenders in Abaco led to a dozen arrests and the seizure of two firearms today.

In a statement, police said the highly coordinated operation known as "Operation United Force" involved the collaboration of various operational teams from New Providence, officers from Northern Bahamas and U.S. law enforcement agencies, including Operation Bahamas Turks & Caicos (OPBAT).

"The operation effectively targeted high-crime areas and prolific offenders, resulting in the apprehension of twelve (12) individuals for a range of offenses such as drug and firearm possession and organized crime," the statement said.

"Additionally, the operation also led to the seizure of two (2) firearms and a quantity of dangerous drugs."

The statement added: "The suspects include Bahamians, Haitians and one Jamaican national. The public is urged to fully comply with all laws governing the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, as failure to do so will result in individuals being arrested and placed before The Magistrate’s Court."